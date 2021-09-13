Arkansas’ AD Was Mic’d Up as Students Stormed the Field After Beating Texas and It’s the Best Thing You’ll Watch Today https://t.co/AmHW5Zoydw pic.twitter.com/mInAAf4JQm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2021

Good video of the end of the Razorbacks’ big win over Texas. Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek was wearing a microphone. “Go have fun,” he encourages a reveler.

You can hear him acknowledge that Arkansas will likely be fined by SEC for the crowd rushing the field to take down goalposts. “If we don’t let them come down, people will get hurt.”

UPDATE: 40/29 reports that the SEC has levied a fine of $100,000 against Arkansas for violating the rule that limits access to competition areas to “participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times.”

Arkansas was last fined for such a violation — $25,000 — after the LSU game in 2014.