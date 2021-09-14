NEW from our COVID-19 @Axios–@IpsosNewsPolls : Six out of 10 voters back Biden vaccine mandates https://t.co/S4JwrHnt4r — Margaret Talev (@margarettalev) September 14, 2021

Another poll indicates the majority of Americans are sane. Just as other polls show majority support for gun safety legislation and preserving a woman’s right to make her medical decisions.

Against this, the Republican Party believes it has a winning strategy in opposing COVID rulemaking, gun safety laws and abortion rights.

How can this be? Simple, Republicans reject majority rule.

Republicans don’t believe in democracy. They plan to seize government control through gerrymanders and vote suppression and the slanted electoral college. Should they still lose the occasional election, they’ll invent stolen-election fiction. It has already begun in the California gubernatorial recall election before the polls have closed.

America is in trouble. Somebody is at work stealing elections. But it’s not the Democrats.