The polls are closed on the vote to raise the sales tax in the city of Little Rock and the Pulaski County Election Commission has released the early vote tallies. Among 8,375 early and absentee ballots cast, the split was 61 to 39 against.

That’s bad news for Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and those who favored the Rebuild the Rock plan. The early vote is often fairly predictive.

It’s a large early vote turnout. Ten years ago, when Little Rock voters last approved a tax increase, 22,000 voted, with only 3,200 of them voting early or absentee.

Shawn Camp, former interim director of election for Pulaski County, said in July that he expected between 6,000 and 11,000 votes in the election.