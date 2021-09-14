BREAKING: A federal judge has blocked Iowa’s law banning mask mandates in schools. This is a huge victory for parents of children with disabilities who have faced the agonizing choice of protecting their children’s health, or risking it to ensure they receive an equal education. — ACLU (@ACLU) September 13, 2021

Important case. A federal judge in Iowa says a state law prohibiting schools from requiring face coverings discriminates against children with disabilities.

This is but one of several reasons the Arkansas ban on mask rules is doomed to failure. An Arkansas Supreme Court, increasingly politicized by Republicans, may see it differently. But for now, mask rules are in place in many Arkansas schools thanks to a lower court ruling and the results indicate they are worthwhile.

Here’s more background on the Iowa case, brought initially by the mother of a child with asthma.