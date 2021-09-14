The Arkansas Times’ hit parade of events continues. If you liked our Margarita Festival, got buzzed at Pig & Swig and plan to do it up big at this Thursday’s Tacos & Tequila — or you’ve missed out and are looking to correct the error of your ways — we’ve got an event for you: Bloodies, Bubbles & Brunch is slated for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock. Sponsored by Fox Trail Distillery of Rogers, this is a celebration of treating yourself — to a range of delightful brunch food and bloody marys, mimosas and other bubbly cocktails.

Participating restaurants are At the Corner, Rosie’s Pot and Kettle and Skinny J’s, with many more to come. If you’re a restaurant interested in participating, email Abbie at abbie@arktimes.com.

Early bird tickets are only $30. Get them today at centralarkansastickets.com.