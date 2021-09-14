Police report a homicide, another gunshot wound and criminal charges related to a call Monday afternoon to an apartment on Rebsamen Park Road.

The Little Rock police release:

On Monday, September 13, 2021, at 3:20 PM, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a “Shooting Just Occurred ” call for service at 2100 Rebsamen Park Road.

While officers were responding, they located Kytrevian Bankston and Rodney Green attempting to drive to a local hospital. Mr. Green was suffering from a gun shot wound to the buttocks, and officers transported him to a local hospital for medical treatment. Additional officers responded to the residence, locating a crime scene at and surrounding apartment 310.

Shortly after, Andre Griggs, 18 of Little Rock, arrived at Arkansas Children’s Hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. Mr. Griggs later died as a result of his injuries.

Homicide Detectives and the Crimes Scene Search Unit responded performing a neighborhood canvass of the apartments at 2100 Rebsamen Park Road. After preliminary investigation, Rayquan Smith was charged with Manslaughter and Aggravated Residential Burglary for his involvement with this incident. Mr. Smith was transported to the Pulaski County Regional Jail.