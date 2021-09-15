A side note on the utter failure of the effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Mike Huckabee’s Huck PAC put $175,000 of the loot he raises from unceasing direct mail appeals into the recall campaign.

Advertisement

Cue fart joke.

Of course, Huck is just playing with other suckers’ money. His most recent report shows he raised $3.7 million in the first half of this year but spent $2.9 million on operating expenses (direct mail and the like.) He did make a couple of $2,800 contributions to his daughter’s campaign for governor.