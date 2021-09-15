Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Phillips of Russellville has scheduled a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday in Russellville to announce his decision in the investigation of the shooting June 23 by then-Lonoke Deputy Michael Davis of Hunter Brittain.

Phillips was appointed a special prosecutor to review the shooting after the local prosecutor recused from the case.

Davis shot Brittain during an early morning traffic stop on Arkansas 89. He said this followed Brittain getting something out of the back of his pickup and walking toward Davis. Brittain’s family has said he had picked up a container of anti-freeze to block a wheel so the truck wouldn’t roll. He’d been working on transmission problems. He was unarmed.

Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley fired Davis for not activating his body camera before the encounter with Brittain.