A federal judge has thrown out Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey’s lawsuit against other police alleging they were conspiring to get him fired.

The judge said the chief had no constitutional claim to sue cops over their criticism, the AP reports.

Multiple lawsuits are pending. The latest development is release of an independent consultant’s criticism of the chief on a disciplinary issue. Humphrey is fighting back. His lawyer is seeking information about the outside evaluator in a way that suggests she is biased.

Meanwhile, multiple board members say they favor suspending or firing the chief, who has enjoyed the mayor’s support.