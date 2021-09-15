The Arkansas semi-finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship competition have been announced and, as usual, the state’s largest schools dominated the list.

Of the 141 semi-finalists in Arkansas: Little Rock Central had 29; Bentonville High, 16; Fayetteville High, 11, and Bentonville West and Conway, 6 each. The selective Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs, which draws students statewide, had seven on the list.

Central had more semi-finalists than all the other schools in Pulaski County combined (16, including one home-schooled student).

The list:

Also here in PDF form with a news release explaining the annual competition.