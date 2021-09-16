The White House has informed Governor Hutchinson that Arkansas has been allotted up to 98 Afghan resettlement cases.

No details yet on how they’ll be accommodated.

Advertisement

The governor’s statement:

“I received notification from the White House that Arkansas has been allotted up to 98 Afghan refugee cases. While we are waiting on specific information, I have been briefed on the heightened security vetting and comprehensive health screenings, intake, and vaccinations that are being implemented by our federal partners. We are expecting Afghan refugees in the near future with more coming as they are assigned to the resettlement agencies in the state by their national parent organizations. Refugee relocation is being assisted by faith-based organizations and local sponsors so refugees will successfully integrate to life in Arkansas. “These refugees have supported the United States over the past 20 years. We want to help relocate these allies for their protection and the protection of their families from the sure peril they will face if they remain in Afghanistan.”

KHBS reported last week that about 50 are expected to settle in Northwest Arkansas in the next six months, quoting Canopy NWA, an agency that works with refugees.