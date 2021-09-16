Homicide Update pic.twitter.com/cVTDqGmlaC — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) September 16, 2021

An adult woman and a juvenile male were found shot to death at a home near Nichols Road and 18th Street about 3 p.m. Wednesday and police have announced an arrest in the case.

The victims have been identified JaMichael Petty, 8, and Shunterris Salter, 32, of Little Rock.

Few details have been released. Nichols Road lies east of Interstate 430 and south of the Twin Lakes neighborhood near the Baptist Health campus. The suspect is charged with capital murder.

Fox 16 reports that the suspect was a former boyfriend of Salter and the child was her son.