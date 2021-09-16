The usual Republican legal lynch mob — state attorneys general including Arkansas’s Leslie Rutledge — have made the expected threat to take legal action to prevent President Biden from using OSHA to enforce a requirement that large businesses’ employees be vaccinated or, as an alternative, agree to regular testing for COVID-19.

Polls show the majority supportive of vaccines AND masks. in fact, the majority of American adults HAVE been vaccinated. But the Republicans are mounting a battle cry of “freedom,” never mind the uncountable ways government sets requirements and penalizes those who disobey. Freedom to the Arkansas legislature means PREVENTING a local majority from adopting sound health practices and restrictions on medical autonomy and civil rights. Next up will be legislation to ensure the freedom to pistol-whip anybody who disagrees with the Republican majority.

This theme didn’t produce much in the California recall election. It might have even hurt it. But that’s California. Not Darkansas.

Biden has said he’s ready to take on the merchants of death.

The Republicans parrot Governor Hutchinson’s favorite line — a demonstrable failure here — that urging voluntary compliance is a better method and rules harden resistance. Heckuva job by the governor of a national leader in COVID cases and death and a national laggard in vaccinations.