Just noticed another proposal for congressional redistricting filed early this week by Democratic Rep. David Whitaker of Fayetteville.

Would the Republican-controlled legislature approve a Democrat’s plan? Seems unlikely. But there are elements of it that might pass muster.

Advertisement

He’d shave Van Buren County off the 2nd District to account for 2020 Census population gains in the district.

In his home district, the booming 3rd, he’d reduce the district by loss of rural areas to these counties: Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Madison, Sebastian, and Washington.

Advertisement

He’d grow the 4th by adding Arkansas, Jefferson, Chicot, Desha, Lincoln and Pope.

He’d make numerous changes in the 1st, including adding Boone.

Advertisement

Whitaker’s proposal joins three others from Republicans. Three of them are on the agenda for discussion Monday at a meeting of the House and Senate State Agencies Committee.