The daily Arkansas COVID-19 report is late but let me cheer the news that an FDA panel while withholding broad approval of a booster vaccination for the virus, HAS given the OK for people who are immunocompromised and those 65 and older to receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine.

I’ll be getting mine in early October, mandate or no mandate.

Meanwhile:

It was another day with a drop in the number hospitalized, to 999 from 1,074 yesterday. However, the number in ICU beds rose from 456 to 469. The number on ventilators dropped from 306 to 298.

Update: here is the daily report.

The governor’s spin:

“For the sixth day in a row, the number of active COVID cases has decreased. Our hospitalizations are also at the lowest point since late July. We’re continuing to move in the right direction, and we need everyone’s help to stay on that path.”