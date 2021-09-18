A reader who follows Congress closely notes a couple of amendments offered by Arkansas congressmen as a House committee this week considered the Democrats’ budget reconciliation bill, an effort to pump more stimulus into the American economy.

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford proposed that the bill be amended to be sure no money is spent to impose vaccine requirements on federal property.

Rep. Bruce Westerman has more foolishness. His amendment would require that no money be spent with OPEC countries on crude oil without first considering domestic opportunities, these to include required construction of the Keystone pipeline.

These ideas will go nowhere. But this is how they spend their time working for you.