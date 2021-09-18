There might be more press than supporters at the #JusticeforJ6Rally pic.twitter.com/4sOwFsYFzg — Jordan Green (@jordangreennc) September 18, 2021

What if they gave an insurrection reunion and nobody came?

The pro-riot observance in Wasbington was pretty much a bust.

In other news, here’s the Saturday COVID-19 report.

New cases: 1,574 (Higher than the seven-day average, by the way.)

Active cases: 16,274, down 36 from yesterday.

Deaths: 22

Vaccinations: 8,183

Also:

The line is open.