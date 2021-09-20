JUST IN: Bond is set for fired Lonoke County Deputy Sgt. Michael Davis at $15,000.

He’ll be back in court in November.

No cameras were allowed inside the courtroom. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/4fbmEcDW1M — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) September 20, 2021

Bond was set at $15,000 this morning for Michael Davis, the former Lonoke sheriff’s deputy, who faces a manslaughter charge for the fatal shooting of Hunter Britain, 17, during a traffic stop in June. KARK reports he has posted the bond.

“It doesn’t feel fair that he gets to go home and our kid is in the grave,” Brittain’s uncle Jesse Brittain said.

The charge is a felony punishable by a three- to 10-year sentence. Bond is not supposed to be punitive, but to ensure a defendant will appear. Davis gave statements to investigators and surrendered when a special prosecutor announced he’d obtained a warrant for Davis arrest. Davis has said he fired at Brittain after he refused commands to return to his truck and grabbed something from the bed of his truck that Davis couldn’t see. He apparently was reaching for a jug of antifreeze to use to block a wheel of the truck so it wouldn’t roll into the deputy’s patrol car.

Another court appearance is scheduled in November.