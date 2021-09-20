North Little Rock police say an 8-year-old boy drowned Sunday in an apartment swimming pool.

The NLRPD release:

On September 19, 2021, at approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Buffalo Trail in reference to a missing juvenile. The juvenile was identified as Daniel Dewayne Kirk (8 yr. old / NLR), and he was last seen with several of his siblings in the pool area of the Sherwood Park Apartments, located at 1707 Arrowhead Road.

Officers arrived and immediately began searching the area. The juvenile was discovered in the pool and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The body of the deceased victim was transported from the scene to the Medical Examiner’s Office at the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Based on witness statements and evidence recovered at the scene, the incident is being investigated as an accident.