The COVID-19 numbers, following a Sunday of negligible testing, don’t tell much except it was another day with a significant addition of deaths.
New cases: 396.
Advertisement
Active cases: 15,004, down 770 from Sunday.
Deaths: 37.
Advertisement
Vaccinations: About 2,600 more.
The hospitalization report shows the number seriously ill essentially holding steady.
Advertisement
There are 1,027 hospitalized with COVID-19 today, , up 12 from Sunday but the same number reported Saturday. There are 440 patients in ICU, against 445 on Sunday, and the number on ventilators was unchanged at 289.