Good food, lively music and festive drinks attracted capacity crowds to recent Arkansas Times events, and the next one promises to be just as popular. Bloodies, Bubbles & Brunch is slated for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock. Get your tickets here.

Sponsor Fox Trail Distillery of Rogers will be pouring bloody marys made with their own Boxley Vodka, along with several coffee-based cocktails. Sponsor Chloe Prosecco is bringing the mimosas.

Chefs from local restaurants including @ The Corner, Rock City Kitchen, Cannibal & Craft, The Brunch Brothers, Rosie’s Pot and Kettle and Will’s Cinnamon Shop will be serving their best brunch offerings, while DJ Mike Poe spins mellow Motown music.

Early bird tickets are $30. Proof of vaccination required to enter.