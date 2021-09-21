Advertisement

The governor emphasized the positive at his weekly news briefing today, including an emphasis on the fact that UAMS projections for a rise in cases this and deaths had overestimated both. (This was undoubtedly a response to the latest UAMS forecast last week that wasn’t ready to declare the threat had declined.)

Hospitalizations and active cases also are down, the governor noted. There are 439 people in ICU today.

A chart on death rates comparing projections with experience through Sept. 14:

He again illustrated how most of those who get sick, hospitalized or die have not been vaccinated.

Hutchinson said he wanted to continue to focus on vaccinations as the best means to prevent a rise in the COVID rate in the winter. But, no, there will be no mandates for anyone.

Health Director Jose Romero warned of a worse flu season this year. He said it would be very important to get flu shots because a confluence of flu and COVID cases could further stress hospitals.

Education Secretary Johnny Key also cited positive news: a decline in active cases in the schools.

Key also addressed the pamphlets on coronavirus bought from a Mike Huckabee-founded publishing company. He said the first version, which said there was no benefit in masking, was updated on distribution to students and a second version bought from the company had been further updated to stress masks and vaccinations. It was not entirely clear if he was saying no pamphlets with the erroneous information were distributed or if it was changed at some point after the original release. I’m seeking clarification.

He was asked why Huckabee’s company was chosen for $500,000 worth of sales. He said he was approached by a representative of the company (a friend of Huckabee, email records show) but he said it was not a factor for or against choosing the pamphlet. He said the state needed a “family-friendly, kid-friendly publication” and that company had a publication already in circulation.

The governor said the state had adequate supplies of monoclonal antibodies, used in the treatment of COVID cases. Some states have experienced shortages.

OTHER TOPICS

He doesn’t have a date yet for a special session to consider income tax legislation because there’s no consensus yet.

The governor also urged blood donations to the Red Cross, which has experienced a decline in contributions during the pandemic and increased demand in recent times.