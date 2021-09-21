Fire claims beer delivery trucks at the Golden Eagle of Arkansas lot Tuesday.

Fire claims beer delivery trucks at the Golden Eagle of Arkansas lot Tuesday. Brian Chilson

The black smoke blossoming upward southeast of downtown Little Rock Tuesday evening came from a fire that broke out at the Goldman Recycling Center at 1701 E. 17th St.

Arkansas Times photographer Brian Chilson reported that he heard a couple of loud bangs coming from the area where the fire is burning.

Trucks in the parking lot of the Golden Eagle of Arkansas facility at 1900 E. 15th St. were heavily damaged, he said.

Here are some pictures from the scene Tuesday evening.

