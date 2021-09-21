When the leaders of the Arkansas House and Senate, both currently unopposed, throw a fund-raiser the night before the legislature meets to draw congressional districts and perhaps began the move for cutting income taxes for millionaires, you can guess a lot of special interests will be in attendance to fork over $2,900 checks.

Advertisement

Some legislators with personal PAC cash might come looking to enhance friendships with the leadership, too.

I wonder if this is s sign that the cocktail light is lit again for the legislature, which suspended lobbyist social activities during the regular session earlier this year on account of the pandemic.