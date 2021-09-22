The North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce Board has hired Derrell Hartwick, son of Mayor Terry Hartwick, as president and CEO effective Nov. 1.
Derrell Hartwick, whose father led the chamber for 15 years, had been president and CEO of the Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Regional Chamber of Commerce. He resigned last week. He previously worked at the Little Rock Regional Chamber.
John N. Owens, the current CEO in North Little Rock, announced his planned retirement at the end of this year in June. A search committee chose Hartwick from 100 applicants, a chamber news release said.
Chamber Board Chairman Bobby Gosser said:
“Derrell Hartwick was chosen for his enthusiasm, knowledge of the Chamber of Commerce industry and ties to North Little Rock. We had a number of very high-quality candidates that applied for the position, but rarely do you find someone that has the credentials and ties to our community that Hartwick has.”