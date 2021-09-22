The North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce Board has hired Derrell Hartwick, son of Mayor Terry Hartwick, as president and CEO effective Nov. 1.

Advertisement

Derrell Hartwick, whose father led the chamber for 15 years, had been president and CEO of the Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Regional Chamber of Commerce. He resigned last week. He previously worked at the Little Rock Regional Chamber.

John N. Owens, the current CEO in North Little Rock, announced his planned retirement at the end of this year in June. A search committee chose Hartwick from 100 applicants, a chamber news release said.

Advertisement

Chamber Board Chairman Bobby Gosser said: