Little Rock lays out plan for filling City Board seat

As Lindsey Millar reported last night, the Little Rock City Board has made plans to fill the Ward 1 director vacancy created by the death of Erma Hendrix.

For those who might be interested, here are the details again:

Applicants, who must be residents of Ward 1, are invited to apply through the City of Little Rock website, littlerock.gov, between Sept. 23 and Sept. 30. On Oct. 1, all applications will be submitted to members of the Board of Directors for review. At the Board meeting on Oct. 5, Board members will review those applications and rank the top seven finalists. Those finalists will be invited to a Special Called Board meeting on Oct. 12, at which they will each have 10 minutes allotted to both make a presentation and answer questions. The Board will then go into executive session to discuss applications and will return to public session to vote on a selection. The selected applicant will serve the remainder of the current term, which expires Dec. 31, 2022, and will be eligible for re-election to the position. The position will be on the ballot in the November 2022 General Election. Anyone who wishes to file to run for the position will need to file with the City Clerk’s office at the appropriate time.

Hendrix’s daughter, Loretta Hendrix, made a pitch for the seat last night, but many other names are going around. The selection process represents the results of negotiations between board members and the mayor. The issue was whether the mayor would choose a nominee for an up-or-down vote or whether directors would have input in the process.