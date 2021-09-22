The pet food business is booming during the pandemic, a byproduct of a rush to get furry companions for the homebound, and that has produced jobs for Arkansas.
Mars Petcare has announced a $117 million expansion of its Fort Smith plant that will create 140 jobs. Mars’ investment in Fort Smith will reach over a half-billion dollars.
This latest investment will further expand the facility’s manufacturing operations with the addition of two production lines, support construction of a new warehouse, allow for updates to existing equipment and create more than 140 new full-time Associate positions – on top of the more than 120 jobs announced in January.