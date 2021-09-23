The idea of splitting Pulaski County in congressional redistricting seemed to draw warmth from Republicans in a legislative committee meeting this year.

It’s fairer to split only one county, rather than five as the current districts do. Nobody bothered to compare the number of people affected by current splits versus affecting nearly 400,000 people in Pulaski County. Sen. Bart Hester, the author of the map shown above, also thought Pulaski would be better off to have three congressmen.

Several people invoked an effort to divide Washington County in 2011. Sen. Joyce Elliott pointed out that the idea failed, in part because of Democratic opposition. She asked if a better solution couldn’t be drawn. Hester said he drew the map on geography.

I’m still interested in hearing from 2nd District Congressman French Hill, who currently represents all of Pulaski. Hester’s bill, as written, would move Precinct 107, where Hill lives, to the Fourth Congressional District. This wouldn’t prevent Hill from running, but it’s considered a poor political optic.

Sen. Clarke Tucker said Hester’s map divides the city of Little Rock into two different districts, which was objectionable to him. Hester said he was open to some changes in the boundaries in Pulaski County.

Sen. Jason Rapert used his position as chair to complain about how his Senate district and state representative districts were chopped up in 2011, in a process then controlled by Democrats. The legislature doesn’t make those decisions and, as one speaker noted, there are only four congressmen, not 100 representatives and 35 senators.

A former county judge from Lincoln County and county judge from Desha County objected to moving their counties from the 1st to the 4th District. They said the agricultural interests that predominate there were more important to be kept together than geographic considerations. Richelle Brittain of Jacksonville also objected to dividing the community of interest — an urban area — in Pulaski County. She said the motivation was “divvying up the power base of a certain political party.” She refers to Pulaski’s history as a Democratic-leaning county.

Democratic Rep. Reginald Murdock said his proposal would split no counties and would better represent the diversity of the state. “It’s a good and whole and complete map that would withstand any legal challenge.” It would also create a 2nd District with Pulaski, Jefferson and some counties with large minority populations. A Republican asked if it was created by the Democratic National Committee. J.F. Valley of Helena said legislators should consider the impact of splitting up Black voters. And he said Murdock’s map creates a competitive district in which any person from any party could win. Other maps heavily favor the Republican Party, he said.

Sen. Alan Clark also had two bills on the committee agenda today, both of which would split Pulaski County. He wasn’t present, but Rapert presented the two maps and Clark’s rationale, part of which was to create a compact Third District.

Brittain returned to ask if these maps were drawn by the Republican National Committee. She noted that Republicans have filed bills that don’t divide any counties, as well as Murdock. The suggestion is that it is disingenuous to say “slicing and dicing” Pulaski County is the only way to redistrict the state fairly by population.

No decisions were reached today. The discussion will continue Monday.