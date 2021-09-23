A small but continuing downward trend was reported today by the Arkansas Department of Health on the number of people sick enough to require hospitalization. But the number of cases continues to pile up.

The key counts at the hospitals:

Current hospitalizations: 956, down from 967

Total Covid patients in ICU: 414, down from 416

Total Number of Covid patients on ventilators: 254, down from 256.

Other daily updates:

Total cases: 489,856, up 1,540 from yesterday.

Active cases: 13,501, down 213 from yesterday.

Deaths: 7,548, an increase of 20 from yesterday.

Vaccinations: About 5,100 more