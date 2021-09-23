Given the way Craighead County has trended politically in recent years, this action by the Jonesboro City Council comes as something of a surprise:
Resolutions by Council member Bobby Long to declare Jonesboro a “pro-life” city (anti-abortion but not necessarily “pro” providing support for children in need) and to support state law preventing vaccination requirements by anyone including private business both failed to get a second in committee. So they weren’t forwarded to the council for a full vote.
These resolutions are sweeping Arkansas and the country, part of a Republican national strategy that believes there’s majority support for stripping women of medical rights and the “freedom” to infect others with a deadly virus.
Sanity is welcome whenever it emerges, particularly in unexpected places.
A vibrant Young Democrats group worked against the anti-choice and anti-vaccination measures.
The Resolution to declare Jonesboro a “Pro-Life City” FAILS in committee. The resolution did not achieve a 2nd.
The Anti-Vaccine Proclamation FAILS in committee. The resolution did not achieve a 2nd.
Great work, everyone! Thank you to everyone who took the time to email.
— YDAR District 1 (@YDARdistrict1) September 21, 2021