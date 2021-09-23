The Little Rock U.S. attorney’s office said Leon Anderson, 40, of Maumelle, pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting a flight attendant. He’ll be sentenced later.

Anderson was indicted last year for one count of abusive sexual contact on an aircraft. He pleaded guilty to a superseding charge of interference with a flight attendant.

According to a Justice Department release:

Anderson was a passenger on PSA Airlines [an American Airlines subsidiary] flight 5686 from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Little Rock on February 11, 2020. Prior to takeoff, a flight attendant was walking through the aisle of the plane when a passenger grabbed his leg. Startled, the flight attendant turned around, and the passenger—Anderson—apologized and said it was a mistake. Moments later, Anderson put one arm around the flight attendant’s shoulder and attempted to put a hand around his waist while apologizing again. The flight attendant told Anderson he did not need to apologize further. The flight attendant continued his duties, but Anderson made inappropriate, sexual comments to the flight attendant and ultimately grabbed the flight attendant two more times in a sexual manner. The flight attendant notified the captain, who notified law enforcement.

The charge can carry a federal prison term up to 20 years and a $250,000 fine.