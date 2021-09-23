The Sun tabloid is all over the Josh Duggar case with a recent report that photographs of his hands may add to the evidence against him on the federal charges of receipt and possession of photos depicting the sexual abuse of children.

The Sun has been following filings in the case in the Western District of Arkansas. One discovery led to a memorable headline:

CAUGHT RED HANDED? Josh Duggar hand photos he wanted dismissed ‘reveal scar that matches images on device used in child pornography case’

The meat of the story is here.

It’s a filing by the U.S. attorney responding to a motion to exclude photographs of Duggar’s hands and feet from evidence. Other motions seek to have the indictment dismissed for other reasons.

The relevant portion of the filing, which describes Duggar’s arrest:

While the defendant was being processed as he was taken into custody, a special agent with the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”) asked the defendant if he could photograph the defendant’s hands. The defendant expressly consented to having the photographs taken. At no time during this process did the special agent or any other law enforcement officers involved in the processing of the defendant raise their voice at him, intimidate him, or verbally or physically threaten him. The photographs document a scar on the defendant’s hand, which is plainly visible. Law enforcement observed the same scar in images recovered from the defendant’s electronic devices seized pursuant to a search warrant in this case.

The defense claims a warrant was necessary to take the photo. The government disagrees.

A hearing is scheduled in the case Monday in Fayetteville.

Duggar is one of the prolific Duggar clan, which had a rich run on reality TV until scandals surrounding Josh Duggar, then a political operative for a conservative religious group. He is awaiting trial under confinement at the home of family friends. He is allowed to see his children only when they are with his wife, who is expecting her seventh child.