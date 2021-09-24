This is getting to be a familiar story, a downward trend in seriously ill COVID-19 patients in Arkansas.

The hospital report today:

Number hospitalized: 894, down from 956

Number in ICU: 386, down from 414

Number on ventilators: 231, down from 254.

Wear a mask. Get a shot. Maybe we can put this behind us.

There are good numbers nationally on vaccinations — 93 percent of those over 65 and more than 70 percent of those over 18. The problem is that the number varies from place to place. Look away Dixieland.

More COVID numbers:

Total cases today: 491,221, an increase of 1,365 since yesterday.

Active cases: 13,245, down 256 from yesterday.

Deaths: 13 more for a total of 7,561

Vaccinations: About 4,700 more.