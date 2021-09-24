Be sure not to buy the description that the sham Arizona “audit” of presidential votes in Maricopa County, AZ, validated Joe Biden’s victory there over Trump, by an even bigger margin than previously announced.

The hand count did widen the margin for Biden, but the political operators behind this are still suggesting don’t believe it.

To give the sham audit “validation” only encourage these sham procedures every time an election goes against Trump or other Republican. Greg Sargent explains:

Yes, the Arizona "audit" imploded on Trump. But people are missing a big part of the story: Its "findings" continue to push the lie that the 2020 outcome was dubious, and Republicans are gearing up to use this to fake-justify voter suppression. My latest:https://t.co/yParsuFUVM — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 24, 2021

Also:

For months, we were told the "audit" was about restoring voter "confidence." But even though it couldn't find the fraud it looked for, its "findings" still say we should lack confidence in our elections, and that more voting restrictions are needed!https://t.co/yParsuXvNk pic.twitter.com/phhF0acGpA — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 24, 2021

And here the Republican-led Maricopa election officials explain the many things wrong with “problems” found in this fraudit.