By
Max Brantley
On
2:33 pm

Be sure not to buy the description that the sham Arizona “audit” of presidential votes in Maricopa County, AZ, validated Joe Biden’s victory there over Trump, by an even bigger margin than previously announced.

The hand count did widen the margin for Biden, but the political operators behind this are still suggesting don’t believe it.

To give the sham audit “validation” only encourage these sham procedures every time an election goes against Trump or other Republican. Greg Sargent explains:

Also:

And here the Republican-led Maricopa election officials explain the many things wrong with “problems” found in this fraudit.