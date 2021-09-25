Woo pig and all, but here are the key daily changes in COVID numbers:

TOTAL CASES: 492,233, 1,012 more than yesterday.

Advertisement

ACTIVE CASES: 13,073, 172 fewer than yesterday.

DEATHS: 14 more, for a total of 7,545.

Advertisement

HOSPITALIZATIONS: 867, the decline continues from 894 yesterday. There are 382 in ICU and 230 on ventilators, down yesterday from 386 and 231, respectively.

VACCINATIONS: About 8,000 more, up from previous days, perhaps a signal that the well-vaccinated old-timers have begun rushing in for their boosters. That’s me, for one.

Advertisement

The line is open.