By
Max Brantley
On
3:49 pm

Woo pig and all, but here are the key daily changes in COVID numbers:

TOTAL CASES: 492,233, 1,012 more than yesterday.

Advertisement

ACTIVE CASES: 13,073, 172 fewer than yesterday.

DEATHS: 14 more, for a total of 7,545.

Advertisement

HOSPITALIZATIONS: 867, the decline continues from 894 yesterday. There are 382 in ICU and 230 on ventilators, down yesterday from 386 and 231, respectively.

VACCINATIONS: About 8,000 more, up from previous days, perhaps a signal that the well-vaccinated old-timers have begun rushing in for their boosters. That’s me, for one.

Advertisement

The line is open.

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Max Brantley
Senior editor of the Arkansas Times.
Previous article The redistricting rodeo continues Monday; also vaccine fireworks
Tags

Commenting FAQs