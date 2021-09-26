Just in from the Arkansas State Police:

A man charged in connection with a Little Rock murder last year fled from an Arkansas State Trooper early today. An attempted traffic stop by the trooper escalated to a vehicle pursuit when Marlo Akins refused to stop and reportedly shoved a female passenger from the car he was driving. Akins then opened fire with a gun aimed at the pursuing trooper.

The pursuit began at 12:23 AM near Interstate 30 and Geyer Springs Road. A short time later, Akins abandoned the car at 35 Eaton Street in southwest Little Rock and fled on foot as Akins and the pursuing trooper exchanged gunfire.

State police converged on the area and four hours later Akins was taken into custody. A 9 millimeter handgun with a 50 round ammunition drum believed to have been used by Akins was recovered.

Jerika Presley, 31, told state police Criminal Investigation Division Special Agents she was shoved from Akins’ car and was not seriously injured. Neither Akins nor the trooper involved in the pursuit were injured by gunfire.

Akins, 33, of Little Rock, is charged with Aggravated Assault, Fleeing, Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons, and executing a Terroristic Act, all felonies.\At the time of today’s incident, Akins was free on bond after he was charged last year with first-degree murder following a shooting in June 2020 at a southwest Little Rock nightclub.