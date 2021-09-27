By
Max Brantley
On
4:15 pm

The hospital numbers continue to fall.

Number hospitalized with COVID-19 today: 835, down from 861 Sunday.

Advertisement

Number in ICU: 377 today, down from 394 Sunday.

Number on ventilators: 234 today, up from 232 Sunday.

Advertisement

Other numbers today:

Total cases: 493,120, 470 more than yesterday.

Advertisement

Active cases: 11,505, down 989 from yesterday.

Deaths: A rise of 40, to 7,630. (Remember, the death counts daily can fluctuate as past cases are added to the state data.)

Vaccinations: About 2,100.

 

Advertisement

 