The hospital numbers continue to fall.
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 today: 835, down from 861 Sunday.
Number in ICU: 377 today, down from 394 Sunday.
Number on ventilators: 234 today, up from 232 Sunday.
Other numbers today:
Total cases: 493,120, 470 more than yesterday.
Active cases: 11,505, down 989 from yesterday.
Deaths: A rise of 40, to 7,630. (Remember, the death counts daily can fluctuate as past cases are added to the state data.)
Vaccinations: About 2,100.
