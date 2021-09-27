The law historically lags the technology. That needs to change. As Attorney General, I will hold social media companies accountable for the spread of misinformation about Covid-19. Clicks, views, and ad dollars should not come at the expense of the public health. #arpx #arag pic.twitter.com/lInx4AlK9A — JesseGibsonforAR (@JesseGibson4AG) September 27, 2021

Jesse Gibson, the Democratic candidate for attorney general, has issued a campaign promise today — to go after Facebook and others to stop them from profiting from the spread of misinformation, particularly about COVID-19.

The misinformation contributes — it is abundantly clear — to resistance to vaccinations and masks and also lines up people for quackery.

He promises to take companies to court. This sounds easier than it likely will be. But with right-wing sources dominating Facebook posts, I’m not looking for the likes of Tim Griffin, one of the Republican candidates for AG, to go after Facebook for “profiting from lies.”