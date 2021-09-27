State Police report a shooting Sunday by a Ouachita County deputy.

The State Police said the man who was shot was a suspect in a domestic disturbance and reportedly raised a shotgun and aimed it at the deputy about 1:45 a.m. Sunday. He’d reportedly fired the gun twice previously.

Deputies were searching near Highway 376 south of Camden for John Wesley Williams, 47, who’d left a home where he lived with two women. As deputies moved closer, they said Williams, who was in thick underbrush, fired twice as deputies moved closer. He was ordered to drop the gun and when he pointed the gun at one of the deputies, the deputy fired and struck Williams.

He was treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening wound.