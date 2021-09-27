The historic Pettaway neighborhood in downtown Little Rock is the focus of the Quapaw Quarter Association’s 56th Tour of Homes this weekend. Attendees will get a glimpse of the neighborhood’s history through peeks into The Des Arc House, constructed by the current owner’s grandparents in Des Arc in

1965 and cut in half for a big 2019 move to its spot in Little Rock; The Kleinschmidt House, a Colonial Revival-style home owned by one of Little Rock’s beer-brewing pioneers; a tiny house; the expansive Gentry-Taylor House, and The Wassell House, owned by a Little Rock doctor whose story was chronicled in one of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s fireside chats and in a 1944 film by Cecil B. DeMille.

Tours are at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, with a candlelight tour (complete with champagne stations) 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Regular tour tickets are $20 in advance, $30 day of, and $50 for the candlelight tour. Proceeds benefit the Association’s preservation efforts. Attendees will need to show proof of full vaccination, and masks are required while on the trolley and in the houses. Get tickets here.