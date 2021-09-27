It would be an understatement to say that head coach Sam Pittman’s Arkansas Razorback football team is off to a good start to the 2021 season. The #16 [update: now #8] ranked Razorbacks are 4-0 for the first time since 2003. When Pittman took over as head coach, the Razorbacks were coming off a disastrous 2019 season which resulted in only two total wins and the firing of coach Chad Morris. Today, the Razorbacks upset #7 ranked Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic, an annual game played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington commemorating the former rivalry the two teams shared in the Southwestern Conference, which dissolved in 1996. The Razorbacks hadn’t beaten A&M since 2011, Bobby Petrino’s last season as head coach.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, 1988 was the last time the Hogs defeated Texas and Texas A&M in the same season. It is also the first time since 1986 that the Hogs have started 4-0 with all four wins by double digits.

Most people didn’t see this coming. Two weeks ago the ESPN College Gameday crew all picked Texas to beat the Razorbacks, and so did celebrity guest Ashton Kutcher.

Along with a 38-17 win over Rice on opening day, the Razorbacks have now beaten three Texas teams this season. I heard one of the broadcasters in today’s game say something to the effect of “The Razorbacks own Texas this year.” And it’s not lost on the fans who have demonstrated on social media that the rivalry between Arkansas and Texas is about more than football. In fact, I can’t remember the last time I’ve seen Arkansas fans this happy and ruthless. The post-game memes poured into Razorbacks Twitter and Reddit.

I'd like to present the new map of the United States after Arkansas' wins over Texas and Texas A&M. pic.twitter.com/HV398HcaxC — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 25, 2021

For the first time since 2011…. Arkansas has beaten Texas A&M, final score: 20-10 Which leads me to this question I've been thinking 🤔🐗 pic.twitter.com/3EnNSLm4QC — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) September 25, 2021

The official UA Twitter accounts had the most fun of all, it seems.

Record player. Jukebox. Radio. Don't matter. TURN IT UP pic.twitter.com/HpGzdgl7SC — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 25, 2021

3-0 versus those texas schools pic.twitter.com/Jy1uqpXX9u — Arkansas Razorbacks 🐗 (@ArkRazorbacks) September 25, 2021

Woo pig.