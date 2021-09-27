“Liberty for all of us cannot exist where individual liberties override potential injury done to others. That employee can and should choose to exercise another individual liberty, no less significant — the right to seek other employment.”https://t.co/cuSnYBekXu — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 27, 2021

None other than Frank Luntz, Republican meme maker, gets this one right.

The sentiment expressed succinctly explains what is so wrong about the Arkansas legislature’s attempt to make vaccine requirements illegal, not only by public agencies but by private entities as well. (Remember? Sponsor Trent Ganer said that was his intention.)