The Arkansas Bureau of Legislative Research has completed the third survey of school districts for experience with COVID-19 based on districts with and without mask requirements.

For the third week, results tended to favor districts WITH mask rules, though not always with gaps broad enough to be deemed statistically significant. Only 153 districts, or 59 percent of those in the state, participated.

The findings so far:

One more weekly survey is to be done. Its results will be completed later this week.