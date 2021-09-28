Ford Motor Co. will spend $11 billion to build plants in Tennessee and Kentucky to manufacture electric trucks and batteries, plants expected to create 11,000 jobs.

The Detroit News reports in-depth on how Ford made the choice for sites after considering dozens of potential locations in perhaps 15 states. The Tennessee truck plant, which will be known as Blue Oval City, is 50 miles northeast of Memphis. A major industrial site developed by the state over many years, with a location near Interstate 40, was said to be attractive to Ford. A Memphis news account says the state will provide $500 million as an incentive plus job training.

Arkansas has made pitches for such major facilities before, including for a site near West Memphis.