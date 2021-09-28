Republicans are systematically killing their voters. And their voters are applauding it. pic.twitter.com/CGuUrf1rIw — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 28, 2021

This Tweet puts succinctly what we saw on display in an Arkansas legislative committee hearing Monday and illustrated more specifically in a New York Times article today.

Republican politics is killing people through vaccine resistance, led by Fox News and adopted by the abysmally informed in the legislature and the public at large.

From this article today:

During the early months of Covid-19 vaccinations, several major demographic groups lagged in receiving shots, including Black Americans, Latino Americans and Republican voters. More recently, the racial gaps — while still existing — have narrowed. The partisan gap, however, continues to be enormous. A Pew Research Center poll last month found that 86 percent of Democratic voters had received at least one shot, compared with 60 percent of Republican voters. The political divide over vaccinations is so large that almost every reliably blue state now has a higher vaccination rate than almost every reliably red state:

This is a life or death matter in the red states, which include Arkansas among the vaccination laggards.

Because the vaccines are so effective at preventing serious illness, Covid deaths are also showing a partisan pattern. Covid is still a national crisis, but the worst forms of it are increasingly concentrated in red America.

The article notes that the reddest part of the red states suffer disproportionately.

Follow the numbers (and forward them to Garner, Ballinger, Sullivan, Rapert et. al.)