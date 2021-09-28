Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Perpetual Sneerville) thought he had a gotcha question today for Gen. Mark Milley. The general schooled Cotton on the chain of command. He understands the military order. It ain’t politics, which is all Cotton plays.

Cotton, who previously served in the U.S. Army, demanded to know why Milley hadn’t resigned after his recommendations were rejected. Milley explained that isn’t the way military service works. “Senator, as a senior military officer, resigning is a really serious thing,” said Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. “It’s a political act if I’m resigning in protest. My job is to provide legal advice or the best military advice to the president. That’s my legal requirement. That’s what the law is. The president doesn’t have to agree with that advice. He doesn’t have to make those decisions just because we’re generals.”

Tom Cotton thinks everyone has to agree with his advice because he’s Tom Cotton. Miley had more powerful things to say. Watch it below.