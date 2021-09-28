Sen. Trent Garner filed legislation Monday to punish businesses that impose vaccination requirements on their workforce.

He’d amend unemployment compensation law to say:

An individual shall not be disqualified for benefits if he or she is terminated solely due to a refusal to be vaccinated against coronavirus 23 2019 (COVID-19) or its variants

So if you, as a boss, try to have a healthy workforce that poses minimal threat to other workers and customers, you may dismiss a vaccine resister, but your unemployment insurance rate will suffer.

It is just this kind of messaging that is encouraging Arkansans to be national leaders in stupidity when it comes to coping with COVID-19.

The legislative session reconvenes Wednesday. Will this be considered germane to the limited agenda set out in the recess resolution?