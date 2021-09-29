A bill that lets Arkansas employees shimmy out of federal vaccine requirements passed a House committee today, despite testimony from business and medical leaders who say it’s not scientifically sound and could harm people’s health and the state’s economy.

Rep. Joshua Bryant, a Rogers Republican, presented the bill Wednesday that would provide Arkansas employees multiple workarounds if they don’t want to comply with COVID-19 vaccination requirements at their workplace. The bill also aims to secure unemployment benefits to any Arkansan who loses a job over this.

But representatives from the Arkansas Department of Health, the Economic Development Commission, the Arkansas Hospital Association and the state Chamber of Commerce lined up to oppose the bill, or to at least ask that lawmakers give them time to consider the repercussions.

House Bill 1972 by Bryant and Rep. Delia Haak (R-Centerton) and Sen. Bob Ballinger (R-Ozark) was one of the bills that arguably falls outside the purview of this extended session meeting. Lawmakers recessed in the spring, planning to come back once Census data was in hand to complete the required once-a-decade redistricting process. But within hours of reconvening for redistricting Wednesday morning, lawmakers had broadened their scope, with right-wing extremist legislators grabbing the opportunity to further their anti-vaccine, anti-mask agenda.

Rep. Deborah Ferguson (D-West Memphis), one of the few Democrats on the House Public Health Committee (and one of the few Democrats in the supermajority Republican legislature at all), questioned the need for Bryant’s bill. No other states have passed laws to award unemployment benefits to anti-vaxers, she said.

And Laura Shue, general council for the Arkansas Department of Health, said the workarounds in the bill, which would allow employees to opt out of the vaccine if they undergo COVID-19 testing no more than once a week or show annual proof that they have antibodies, won’t do enough to stop the pandemic’s spread.

Other opponents pointed out that people with medical issues or religious objections can already get exemptions from the pending federal rules requiring the vaccine shots.

While the specifics about these new rules are still in the works, President Biden has said they will require workers in businesses with more than 100 employees, federal contractors and people employed in medical facilities that accept Medicaid or Medicare funding to be vaccinated (or in the case of businesses with more than 100 employees, undergo weekly testing).

The language of HB 1972 has a Confederate flair, calling the federal rules an overreach from which Arkansas employees need to be protected. And sponsor Bryant said he was willing to forego federal funding to the state if that’s the cost of defying federal rules.

But Jodiane Tritt, executive vice president of the Arkansas Hospital Association, said defying federal rules puts critical funding in jeopardy, and Arkansans will suffer.

Mark White, chief of staff for the Arkansas Department of Human Services, said this bill could put his federal funding at risk because it will likely conflict with rules set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, thereby putting the jobs of 3,000 people and the care of residents at the state-run mental health facility, nursing home and five human development centers in jeopardy.

Jim Hudson from the Arkansas Department of Commerce said he doesn’t like the vaccine requirements from the federal government, but that this bill is no good, either. It could force employers to choose between following state law or federal law, he said.

“We agree. We think it’s an overreach and we hope there’s something that does something about it. But we don’t think this bill is a helpful vehicle to do that,” he said.

A pharmacy technician from Rogers testified that she will lose her job in the next few days because she doesn’t want to take a vaccine, fearing long-term side effects. She has had COVID already and thinks her immunity from that infection should be sufficient. (Medical experts at the CDC disagree, saying the vaccine provides significantly better immunity than antibodies from an infection.)

Randy Zook, head of the Arkansas Chamber of Commerce, also spoke strongly against the bill, calling it bad for business and an infringement on business owners’ rights. The bill could also exhaust the state’s unemployment fund if enough people opt out of vaccines, lose their jobs and then seek benefits. He said he doesn’t expect a mass exodus from the workforce over this issue, citing “one large poultry processor that shall remain unnamed” (obviously Tyson Foods) that instituted a vaccine requirement and saw workers fall in line.

Zook’s testimony, along with others, failed to sway enough lawmakers, and the bill now goes to the full House for consideration.

A companion bill that would keep Arkansans from having to disclose to employers if they’ve been vaccinated or not will be heard by the committee Thursday at 8 a.m.