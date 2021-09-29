Hospital numbers continue downward.
The number hospitalized with COVID-19 today: 758, compared with 809 yesterday.
ICU census: 343 versus 363 yesterday.
The number on ventilators: 219 versus 225 yesterday.
Other daily COVID numbers:
Total cases: 495,073. 1,153 more than yesterday.
Active cases: 10,620 today, down from 10,858
Deaths: 19 more, for a total to date of 7,670.
Vaccinations: About 9,600, the increase likely due to the booster surge among old-timers. (Hey, you can claim a lottery ticket from the state for getting that booster. My wife and I just cashed $130 in winnings.)
