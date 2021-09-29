The Arkansas Court of Appeals today reversed Circuit Judge Tim Fox’s finding that the city of Little Rock was in contempt of court for actions it took against former Police Officer Charles Starks after Fox overturned his firing in the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire.

The Court of Appeals had already reversed Fox on the central issue and upheld Starks’ firing.

Advertisement

Today it took up the question of whether the city had violated Fox’s order, as he had ruled, in relieving him of duty, with pay, and not returning his badge and service weapon. The court said Fox wasn’t clear enough that these additional steps could be viewed as additional punishment.

The circuit court erred in finding the City and the LRPD in contempt of court for failing to reinstate Starks to the duty status he held on February 21, 2019, and for failing to return Starks’s badge, credentials, and service weapon. In fact, the January 2 order requires that Starks must be reinstated with a reduction in pay, receive all accrued benefits and leave time, and be reimbursed for transcript costs. Additionally, the order provides that no additional punishment shall be applied to Starks. Starks’s sole claim is that he was additionally punished by the manner of his reinstatement by being placed on paid leave and not returned his badge, identification, and service weapon; however, the January 2 order is silent as to the specific characteristics of Starks’s reinstatement and further provides that the failure to give “credit for years of service for purposes of retirement, credit or years of service for vesting in any retirement benefits, and/or credit for years of service for eligibility for promotion” are the “additional or consequential penalties” the court contemplates. Even if the preceding list is not exhaustive, the list does not include change-of-duty status and failure to return the identifications and service weapon of an active-duty officer. Moreover, Arkansas Code Annotated section 14-51-301(a)(10) and (11) provide that punishment is related to reduction of salary, reduction of rank, suspension, and discharge; thus, according to our statute, changing Starks’s duty status does not constitute punishment.